The Hunts Bay Police in St. Andrew are listing the following individuals as

Persons of Interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. They are:

 Thirty-year-old Dexter Steele of York Avenue, Kingston 11 and

 Twenty-eight-year-old Mathew Hemmings, otherwise called ‘Wrong Move’, also of York

Avenue, Kingston 11.

Steele and Hemmings are being urged to turn themselves in to the Hunts Bay Police Station by

5:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 6

