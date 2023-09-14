Hunter Biden spotted lining up for free pizza with son Beau a day before indictment on federal gun charges

First son Hunter Biden dutifully lined up for complimentary ‘za Wednesday evening, hours before federal prosecutors indicted him in Delaware on charges related to the 53-year-old lying about being addicted to crack cocaine when he bought a gun in 2018.
The first son, who once raked in millions of dollars in part by offering access to his father, waited approximately 30 minutes for a free slice of cheese pizza from the eatery.
Shortly after claiming his savory reward, Hunter was stopped by an unidentified individual for a brief chat before returning to a black SUV, flanked by his Secret Service detail.
Cohen stayed at the party while Hunter and baby Beau took off.
Hunter is accused by special counsel David Weiss of lying about his drug use on a gun purchase form in 2018, when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver during a period in which he was abusing narcotics — as he admitted in his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things.”
The gun was disposed of in a trash can behind a food store on Oct. 23, 2018, by first daughter-in-law Hallie Biden, who was married to Hunter’s brother, Beau, until his death in 2015 and then dated Hunter.