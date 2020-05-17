Hundred s of J’cans stranded on ship heading to Falmouth

As a cruise ships heads to the island with more than 1,000 Jamaican crew members stranded overseas for more than a month, the pressure is mounting on the Andrew Holness administration to immediately indicate how the nationals will be treated.

The ship, ‘Royal Caribbean Adventures of the Seas’ left the Dominican Republic last week after docking, where hundreds of Dominicans disembarked. It is expected outside Falmouth Harbour by tomorrow, Monday.

But the ship’s management continues to tell the Jamaicans on board that there is no information from the Government that they will be allowed to land.

The Jamaicans have been on the ship for more than a month. There are no details about their state of health, including how many have been tested.

A parent of one of the crew members told McKoy’s News that they are more than distressed because the Government has not provided any information about what they should expected when they get to Falmouth Port.

At the same time, there have been dozens of messages and posts from them on social media, some of it with accusations and misinformation.

The People’s National Party (PNP) is to make a call later today for the Government to take them in. as part of a larger process of more straightforward entry for Jamaicans stranded overseas. PNP Vice President Damion Crawford has put out an Instagram post making an appeal and the Party is holding a media briefing now to articulate support for the Jamaicans on board the ship.

In the audio attached a ship official is heard speaking to the crew over the public address system