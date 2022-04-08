Human Remains Found in Central Village

The Corporate Are police are investigating an incident where decomposed body parts believed to be those of a male, were found in Central Village, on Thursday, April 7.

Reports are that residents in the community reported that they smell a foul odour coming from a property at a section of the community called Zambia, and alerted the police.

On the arrival of the Lawmen, the area was searched and body parts were found scattered on two properties.

It was also discovered that a larger part of the body was wrapped in a plastic at a third location, and several stray dogs were at the spot believed to be eating the human remains.

The scene was processed and the body parts were later removed to the morgue.