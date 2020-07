Hugh Faulkner, is to be the new head of the Independent commission of Investigations (INDECOM)

Mr Faulkner who was until recently head of the Legal Aid Council and was a board member of the Jamaica Mortgage Bank is to replace Terrence Williams whose term ends July 31.

Mr Faulkner was sworn in at Kings House today.

INDECOM is the country’s main investigative body that probes allegations against the security forces and the Correctional Services.