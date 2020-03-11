Howie Mandel wears a hazmat suit to ‘America’s Got Talent’ taping

Known germaphobe Howie Mandel was spotted wearing a hazmat suit to a taping of “America’s Got Talent” this week as fears of coronavirus spread across the US.

The 64-year-old was photographed arriving to the Pasadena, Calif., set in the suit, as well as a gas mask and orange rubber gloves.

Mandel is known to avoid shaking hands with people because of germs and offering up a fist bump instead.

A few days before stepping out in the protective gear, the comedian took to social media to make a joke about wearing a hazmat suit to work because of coronavirus.

Also on Tuesday, Mandel’s fellow “AGT” judge Heidi Klum went home sick during the show’s taping.

According to TMZ, the judges told the audience it was suspected food poisoning, but the site reported it wasn’t food poisoning. TMZ also reported that her illness “has nothing to do with the coronavirus.”

As of Tuesday, there were over 150 cases of coronavirus spread across California and three deaths. According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles County has around 20 cases as of now.

Mandel isn’t the only celebrity taking precautions. On Tuesday, supermodel Naomi Campbell was spotted donning a hazmat suit under her camel cape while boarding a flight from LA to NYC.

