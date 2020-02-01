How Russia Deals with Case of Coronavirus and the Effects on Other Countries and Doctors

Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been isolated

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 259 people in China continues to spread around the world with 12,000 infections confirmed globally, Russia has stepped up measures to tackle the health risk, including closing most entry points along its 4,200-kilometer border Friday.

In a bid to contain the outbreak, Russia has closed its Far East border with China, banned Chinese tour groups from coming to Russia and stopped issuing e-visas to Chinese citizens. Demand for face masks in Russia has risen thirteen-fold over the past week.

Below are the latest updates on Russia’s response to the coronavirus:

*Russia’s aerospace defense forces, part of the armed forces, will start evacuating Russian citizens on Saturday from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

*Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that OPEC+ countries may react if there are significant consequences for the oil market due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Russian news agencies reported. He said that the oil producing countries have discussed bringing forward the March OPEC+ meeting, adding that they need several more days to monitor the situation.

*As of Friday, Jan. 31, Russia’s consumer protection watchdog said a total of 236 people have been examined for the suspected virus. Nearly 100 of them have been diagnosed with unrelated respiratory diseases, influenza or the seasonal coronavirus.

*In addition to observing personal hygiene, the consumer protection watchdog advised against loose hair, as well as kissing and hugging in public.

*The Kremlin said Friday that the situation is cause for “serious concern” and that “special measures” for addressing the threat of the coronavirus are necessary.

*Apple and Chinese phone manufacturers stopped deliveries into Russia for two weeks, the Kommersant business daily reported.

IMMIGRATION RESPONSES FROM OTHER COUNTRIES

Australia joined the United States in temporarily barring foreigners who have recently visited China. Vietnam barred almost all flights from China. Taiwan is barring Chinese nationals from the southern coastal province of Guangdong. USA and Japan expanded their travel restrictions today

COUNTRIES WITH CONFIRMED CASES

Countries and territories that have confirmed cases include Spain, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Macau, Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Britain, Vietnam, Italy, India, the Philippines, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Finland and Sweden. Cases recorded in Thailand, Taiwan, Germany, Vietnam, Japan, France and the USA involved patients who had not been to China. No deaths have been reported outside China.

All of China’s provinces and territories have now been touched by the outbreak. China has asked the European Union for help in purchasing urgent medical supplies from its member countries.

DOCTOR ADMITS VIRUS IS UNDER CONTROL YET HE GOT INFECTED

A prominent respiratory expert who originally told Chinese state media that the CORONAVIRUS was under control and preventable has admitted that his choice of words was inappropriate. The doctor, who initially said the CORONAVIRUS could not be spread by human-to-human contact, later contracted it himself, apparently during a visit to Wuhan. The doctor informed that he misdiagnosed himself as having the flu, and that he had waited days before checking himself into a hospital. He said he had since recovered and was discharged on Thursday. Asked why he had originally called the CORONAVIRUS “preventable and controllable”, the lung expert said he blamed limited information at the time of his Wuhan visit.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause disease in mammals and birds. In humans, the virus causes respiratory infections which are typically mild but in rare cases, can be lethal. In cows and pigs they may cause diarrhea, while in chickens, it can cause an upper respiratory disease.

Symptoms in human include:

*Runny nose

*Coughing

*Sore throat

* Fever

It is recommended that persons begin to practice the following

– wear protective masks in public

– wash hands more regularly than before with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

– only eat meat that you can confirm its origin, if not, eat tinned food

– stay at least 3 feet away while speaking with persons

– avoid shaking hands and hugging if possible

– if you feel throat discomfort, gargle with salt and water at least 3 times daily

A) hold a mouthful of diluted salt water

B) raise your head, let the salt water stay around your throat area for a few seconds

C) open your mouth slightly and exhale slowly, let air bubbling through the water in your throat and make a continuous “ha, ha” sound

D) spit out the salt water after a few seconds

E) repeat 3-5 times daily

Because viruses or bacteria lurk in the pharynx through the nasal passage, diluted salt water can kill them on the spot, thereby achieving the purpose of preventing infection. This method is simple, effective, easy to do but requires perseverance.

Be in the know…the life you save may be your own.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs