How Jennifer Aniston looks so damn good at 50 years old

All eyes were on Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards — because nothing was sagging.

After winning a SAG trophy for best actress in a TV drama series for her role in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” the star — clad in a sheer ivory Dior by John Galliano dress — was snapped in a touchy-feely moment with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Their exchange nearly broke the internet and gave commoners two burning questions to mull over: “Will they get back together?” and “How the hell is that woman 50 years old?”

Despite life’s slings and arrows — including her highly publicized divorce from Pitt in 2005 and separation from second husband Justin Theroux in 2018 — the all-American Aniston has hardly changed a bit since her breakout role in “Friends” more than 25 years ago.

So what are her secrets for looking so spectacular? The Post dug deep to find out.