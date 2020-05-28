Hot Frass And Flyght (Bluugo) Open Up About Their Feud & Diss Tracks

The inevitable lyrical war has begun between emerging dancehall artistes Hot Frass, and Flyght (formerly known as Bluugo) and some tough shots have been fired by both sides. Between the pair, four diss tracks have been released, with two coming from each artiste.

Their rift began around May 19, when a dispute over studio time became physical. Footage of the incident was shared by veteran Dancehall selector Foota Hype. The video shows the two aspiring deejays locked in a heated battle with several punches and kicks being thrown between them. The disagreement seemed to have stemmed from both artistes approaching the situation with too much ego.

It seems only fitting that both deejays have decided to turn the feud, thankfully, from physical violence towards a lyrical war in the studios.

Speaking with DancehallMag, Flyght, who apparently initiated the physical violence, shared that his contender Hot Frass is no match for his unshakable voice and talent, which has rendered him defenseless.

“Just showing him that he is nowhere in my caliber. With vocabulary lyrics, anything, performance craft mi just a show him. So, wah me a try achieve is just for him to know,” he said.

For Jamaicans, clashes form part of the culture, and Flyght furthered his point by saying that the battle has facilitated a space where homage is being paid to veterans like Vybz Kartel and Mavado.

“Yuh done know the fans dem love the music, yuh know. Fans dem love the music and dem love the excitement, yuh know Jamaica long fid dah sumn yah and then worse of all him go drop two song and the people dem reach out to me and send me the riddim gimi. So, the clash a gwan pan the same riddim and kinda bring back sumn from the 90’s. The Beenie and Bounty and early 2000’s – Kartel and Movado, “he told DancehallMag.

Establishing his lyrical creativity, Hot Frass says he has been able to benefit from the feud as it has allowed others to become aware of his lyrical capabilities, while he noted that the war is now not physical.

“To tell you the truth, controversy can be good and the fans them know mi head sick. As in, them know mi lyrical. And not even most did know a so me did lyrical, but now them see it for themselves. Hot Frass is no soft soap…… We just a fight the battle as a lyrical war,” he told DancehallMag in an interview.

The artiste says while he is enjoying the face-off, he is happy that fans are having a good time as well. “Fans are reacting good so far. Most of dem a seh them neva know a so me lyrical. They rate what is happening,” Hotfrass shared.

It’s no doubt that these types of wars can bring out the best in artistes who are trying to defend their space in dancehall. Let’s take a look at how the war is shaping up so far.

Round 1

Hot Frass comes out swinging with DIRT on May 22. There’s no mistaking who the track is aimed at because it’s been officially titled Dirt (Bluugo Diss).

To a fast-paced beat with elements of a grim reaper feel, Frass boasts about his street cred, including the guns he has at his disposal, should he choose to retaliate in a more physical manner. “Find them dead ah road in dem dutty Nissan,” he spits vehemently as he sends a direct warning to Flyght. He also calls Seaview to arms as he establishes that he has the support, and he threatens that the dirt is where Flyght is destined for.

It was a decent attempt, violent in intent, and elicits Flyght’s response a day later on May 23 on the same New Waves Entertainment riddim.

Flyght’s return is titled Crime Scene, and this round may have to go to him as he comes in hot, and his lyrics hit hard. He doesn’t threaten as much and seems more confident in his ability to do Hot Frass some serious damage. His flow is also much smoother, suggesting he may be a bit more adept when it comes to clashes. He goes all out and even claims that Hot Frass thinks he’s a gangster because he’s bleaching his skin. His argument is much better articulated, and his flow is simply wicked. His descriptions are reminiscent of the early days of clashes, and he focuses on saying that he won’t hold back but he also won’t be caught.

This round goes to Flyght hands down.

Round 2

Hot Frass definitely understands that his opponent is not to be taken lightly and hits back with Court House Badness.

This one is set to a beat that can only inspire violent thoughts, and his lyrics are raw and his emotion more true as he aims his verbal attacks at Flyght. He repeats the same threats, yet somehow on this track they are more menacing and feel more authentic. Hot Frass drops this one on May 24 and has done enough to sit back and wait for the response.

The response came from Flyght, on May 25 and again Flyght shows a masterful skill for turning lyrics into stories that hit close to home.

In his track titled Suh We Do It, he goes for the jugular and describes a scene where he takes Hot Frass’ woman away from him before he hunts him down and ends the battle. Again his lyrical content is good and his track has more appeal because of his flow, however, this round would have to go to Hot Frass because of the real and raw emotion in his voice which gives the war some authenticity.

It looks like this is just the beginning for both artistes as so far they are on level footing and this one doesn’t seem like it will be over soon.

