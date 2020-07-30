Hospitality workers happy to be back at work

Those tourism workers back at work are happy and pledging to uphold the
protocols to keep the industry safe, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has observed.
Mr Bartlett visited several three premier attractions in the Ocho Rios area Friday, July 24
and said the appreciation being shown by employees within the hospitality sector to be
back at work is an affirmation of the Government’s move to reopen the sector.
Speaking to JIS News he said he was moved by the personal testimonies of some
of the workers, adding that “they are just happy to be back at work where they can pay
their bills and provide for their families”.
The Minister said he was also impressed by the general understanding of the
workers that the shutdown of the sector was a last but necessary resort, as nobody at the
time knew the extent to which the island would be affected by COVID-19.
“We have been opening the industry in a very carefully structured and strategised
way, and in so doing, we want to ensure also that in the process the jobs come back,” he
pointed out.
Team Leader at Chukka Caribbean Adventures, one of the three attractions the
Minister visited on July 24, Alicia Green, thanked the Minister for “freeing up tourism
so we can all have our jobs back”.
“We promise to follow all protocols to remain COVID-free and to have a
wonderful time,” she told Mr. Bartlett.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett (right), receives a COVID-style greeting from employees
of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, during his tour of several Ocho Rios based attractions on July
24.

Chukka’s Executive Director, John Byles, who is also Chairman of the joint
public-private sector COVID-19 resilient corridor management team, also noted that “all
of us in the private sector commit to joining the partnership”.
Mr. Bartlett and ministry officials also visited Mystic Mountain and Dolphin
Cove.

