Hospitality workers happy to be back at work

Those tourism workers back at work are happy and pledging to uphold the

protocols to keep the industry safe, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has observed.

Mr Bartlett visited several three premier attractions in the Ocho Rios area Friday, July 24

and said the appreciation being shown by employees within the hospitality sector to be

back at work is an affirmation of the Government’s move to reopen the sector.

Speaking to JIS News he said he was moved by the personal testimonies of some

of the workers, adding that “they are just happy to be back at work where they can pay

their bills and provide for their families”.

The Minister said he was also impressed by the general understanding of the

workers that the shutdown of the sector was a last but necessary resort, as nobody at the

time knew the extent to which the island would be affected by COVID-19.

“We have been opening the industry in a very carefully structured and strategised

way, and in so doing, we want to ensure also that in the process the jobs come back,” he

pointed out.

Team Leader at Chukka Caribbean Adventures, one of the three attractions the

Minister visited on July 24, Alicia Green, thanked the Minister for “freeing up tourism

so we can all have our jobs back”.

“We promise to follow all protocols to remain COVID-free and to have a

wonderful time,” she told Mr. Bartlett.

Chukka’s Executive Director, John Byles, who is also Chairman of the joint

public-private sector COVID-19 resilient corridor management team, also noted that “all

of us in the private sector commit to joining the partnership”.

Mr. Bartlett and ministry officials also visited Mystic Mountain and Dolphin

Cove.