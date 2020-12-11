The former PNP Treasurer sent a letter to the GG this morning effectively giving up the Senate seat. The PNP was embarrassed last week when Peter Bunting’s announced swearing in to the Senate could not take place because Horne had not resigned as he had promised.
Horne steps away from Senate
Norman Horne has asked the Governor General to withdraw his Senate appointment. He is a US citizen.
In a release this morning. Horne admitted he was a US citizen. This would make him ineligible to be appointed to the Senate.
