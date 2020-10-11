Horne refuses Senate appointment

Norman Horne says he will not be accepting appointment to serve as

Opposition Senator. Mr Horne was named by Leader of the

Opposition Dr Peter Phillips as one of eight Opposition Senators for

the new Parliament. However, Mr Horne was not yet sworn in and

says he’s to advise Dr Phillips and Governor General Sir Patrick

Allen that he will not accept the appointment.

Mr Horne says he believes the new Leader of the Party, to be elected

November 7, should be the one with the right to appoint the Senators.

The PNP is to elect a new President November 7 and Mr Horne says

should he be appointed now he would resign by November 6 to make

way for appointment of a new Senate by the new Leader.

“At this juncture, swearing in on Friday, October 16, 2020 as intended

would be in great contradiction with my convictions as I would be

resigning from the senate on November 6, 2020 to allow the new

leader of the People’s National Party to appoint Senators of his or her

choice.”

The other seven members nominated by Dr Phillips have been

appointed and there is no requirement that they resign to give the new

Opposition Leader a free hand to appoint his or her share of Senators.

Mr Horne was being touted as a likely candidate for the Presidency

but two weeks ago he said the time given by the Party to contest the

elections was too short and he would not run.