Hopewell Post Office Robbed Again

The Sandy Bay police in Hanover, are probing a break-in at the Hopewell Post Office, in Hopewell, Hanover, where several mails, pension payouts and bill payments were stolen.
The incident which occurred between Friday night, leading up to Monday morning, have left community members disgruntled.
It is reported the the Post Miss securely locked the Post Office on Friday afternoon, and went home.
On their return on Monday morning, it was discovered that thieves had forced open a door to the side of the building, which is located along Hopewell main Street in the vicinity of the Transport Centre, and made of with mails and an undetermined sum of cash.
Resident in Hopewell also expressed shock , and related that this is not the first time that the post office has been broken into.