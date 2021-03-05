Homeless Man Murdered in St James

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James, are asking members of the public for assistance to identify a homeless man, who was discovered murdered along a section of Barnett Street, on Monday, March 1.

Reports by the Barnett Street police are that about 6:00 am, residents stumbled upon the body of the homeless man, and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the victim was discovered lying face down on the pavement, with a wound to his head.

The scene was processed, and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.