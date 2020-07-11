Holness heavily outscores Phillips on leadership – Poll

The latest poll results by Bill Johnson and published by Mello TV continue to show PNP President Dr Peter Phillips performing poorly as against JLP Leader, Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Voters were asked in a June poll who would do a better job as Prime Minister and the survey found that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Leader, Mr Holness outscored People’s National Party (PNP) President Dr Phillips nearly five to one. Mr Holness beat Dr Phillips, in a positive job view, even among people who voted for the PNP in the last General Elections, the pollster said.

According to the latest poll results published Friday, July 10 on Mello TV , when asked who would do a better job as Prime Minister 70% said Holness, 12% said Phillips and 15% were undecided. Three percent refused to comment.

Among those who voted for the JLP in 2016, 95% said Holness would do a better job.

Among those who voted for the PNP in 2016, 42 percent said Holness would do a better job while 34 percent said Phillips. Twenty two percent were undecided.

Commenting, Bill Johnson said: “Dr Peter Phillips is underwater, so to speak, even with 2016 PNP voters.” The poll results carried since Monday have shown Dr Phillips comparing negatively against Mr Holness is several areas, including favourability.