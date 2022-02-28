Holloway Extended Winning Streak in 60m Hurdles at US Indoor Championships

Defending World champion Grant Holloway extended his winning streak in the 60m hurdles. The world indoor record-holder won the title in 7.37, equalling Terrence Trammell’s meeting record from 2009. World indoor silver medallist Jarret Eaton, who has confirmed he will retire this year, was second in 7.47.

In the women’s equivalent Olympic finalist Gabbi Cunningham smashed her PB to win the women’s 60m hurdles title in 7.82. While she won relatively comfortably, it was close to the next three places as Alaysha Johnson took second place in 7.91, just ahead of world indoor silver medallist Christine Clemons (7.92) and Dior Hall (7.93).

The women’s 60m was similarly close. Mikiah Brisco, the 2017 NCAA 100m champion, equalled her season’s best of 7.07 to get the victory just ahead of Marybeth Sant Price, who was second in 7.08.

