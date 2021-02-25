Holloway Breaks 27-year-old 60m Hurdles World Record in Madrid

Doha 2019 World 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway fulfilled all the pre-meeting predictions and consigned Collin Jackson’s long-standing world indoor 60m hurdles record to history clocking 7.29 seconds to secure his overall victory in the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Gold series in Madrid on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The 23-yea-old, American Holloway’s performance took 0.01 seconds off the previous market, set by Colin Jackson back in 1994.

Holloway knew he had run fast as soon as he crossed the line as the trackside clock showed 7.32 but initially looked slightly disappointed that he had not run faster than his heat time, which had equalled his own world-leading time of 7.32 from Lievin two weeks ago.

In Madrid, Holloway produced his ninth and 10th wins of 2021, and he now extends his winning streak in indoor sprint hurdles races to 54 races. His last loss in an indoor sprint hurdles race came in 2014 when he was aged 16.