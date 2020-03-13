“Hog Head” Charged for Armed Robbery in Montego Bay

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): A St James man who held up and robbed a female of cash and valuables on Wednesday, was held by the police who resort quickly to the use of technology.

Facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and robbery with aggravation, is 21-year-old Raymain Marshall, otherwise called “Hog Head” of Paradise, Norwood.

Reports are that about 6:30 a.m., a female was walking to work when she was approached by Marshall who pulled out a knife, and ordered her to hand over her hand bag.

She refused, he then pulled out an illegal gun, and again demanded her bag. He then made off with her bag and cell phone.

A report was made to the police and the phone was traced, which led to the accused man being arrested and charged.

