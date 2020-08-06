Hit man in Geddes shooting now in custody

Police say they have in their custody the man who is the contract killer in the

murder of Tamara Geddes in Trelawny.

The man was captured in Hanover, a few days ago. He is to face a series of

interviews before he is charged.

The police say they are unable to release the identity of the alleged contract

killer, who was arrested along with another man. However, they confirmed that

the hit-man, who hails from Granville in St James, was held at a premises in

Hanover.

Last week, detectives in Trelawny reported that a fifth person had been changed

in relations to the contract murder of 39-year-old, Trelawny woman, Tamara

Geddes.

The accused 55-year-old Owen Irving, farmer of Hampton district and Salt

Spring ,St James, who is changed with murder and conspiracy to murder, later

confessed during an interview that he collected $250,000 from another female ,

who is also now in custody, to hire a hitman to kill Geddes

Prior to his arrested, 33-year-old, Tashana Young, unemployed of Salt Spring

community in St James, 39-year-old, Nadeen Geddes, the older sister of the

deceased woman, along with her 21-year-old daughter Shanice Ruddock, and

her under age sister, were all remanded into custody when they appeared in the

Trelawny Parish Court.

The four accused who appeared before the court to answer to charges of Murder

and Conspiracy to Murder, are scheduled to be brought back to court next week.

Nadeen Geddes confessed to the police that she was the one who put up the

money to have a hit-man murder her own sister, while Young and Irving

allegedly acted as the couriers and transported the cash from Nadeen to the

contract killer.

Reports are that about 8:30 on Friday, June 19, Geddes and her 10-year-old

daughter were at home when a masked man who was armed with a handgun

forced his way inside the house, and held them at gunpoint.

The gunman demanded money, and proceeded to rob Geddes of $16,000 in

cash, and her two cell phones. He then attempted to rape Geddes, but when his

demands were not met, he opened fire killing her on the spot.