HIT-AND-RUN IN ST. MARY

Fifty-nine-year-old Leroy Barrett, otherwise ‘Ninja’, a painter of Port Maria
Housing Scheme, St. Mary died as a result of injuries he received in a fatal collision on the Galina
main road in the parish on Friday, August 28.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about 11:25 p.m., Barrett was traveling along the
roadway when he was hit by a motorcar that failed to stop. The Police were alerted and he was
transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police with their investigations is being asked to
contact the Port Maria Police at 876- 994-2223, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311
or the nearest Police Station.

