Hit-and-Run Driver Held by Resident in St Bess and Handed Over to Police

A 31-year-old male who mowed down a pedestrian and attempted to drive away from the scene on Wednesday, March 9, was held minutes after by angry residents who later handed him over to the police.

The deceased has since been identified as 40-year-old Carries Smith, of Content district also in St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 7:15 pm, the accused was driving a white Nissan Latio motor along the roadway, when he lost control of the vehicle and mowed down Smith.

He then attempted to drive away from the scene, but only managed to drive a short distance before he was held by residents, who later handed him over to the police.

He has been arrested on Reasonable Suspicion of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

