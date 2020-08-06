Hit-and-run death in Harbour view

The Harbour View police, St Andrew, are calling on members of the public for

assistance to locate a motorist involved in a hit-and-run accident which claimed the

life of a woman in Harbour View, on Tuesday, August 4.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Jennifer Taylor, a caregiver who

resides at Caribbean Terrace also in Harbour View.

Reports by the police are that about 7:20pm, residents discovered Taylor's body

which was lying in a pool of blood at the entrance to the community

The police were summoned and, upon arrival, investigations revealed that the

female was suffering from injuries in a hit-and-run accident.