Hit-and-run death in Harbour view

The Harbour View police, St Andrew, are calling on members of the public for
assistance to locate a motorist involved in a hit-and-run accident which claimed the
life of a woman in Harbour View, on Tuesday, August 4.
The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Jennifer Taylor, a caregiver who
resides at Caribbean Terrace also in Harbour View.
Reports by the police are that about 7:20pm, residents discovered Taylor's body
which was lying in a pool of blood at the entrance to the community
The police were summoned and, upon arrival, investigations revealed that the
female was suffering from injuries in a hit-and-run accident.
