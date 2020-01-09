Hilton Pharmacy Located on St James Street, Montego Bay, Looted

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James, are now in search of robbers who looted the Hiltons Pharmacy located at 27 St James Street, Montego Bay, and stole dozens of cologne sets, valued at several thousand of dollars.

Reports by the police are that between Saturday, January 4, and Monday morning January 6, robbers gained entry to the building through an upper window, and made off with the cologne sets.

On Monday morning when the store manager came to open up for business, she discovered that the items were missing and alerted the police.

Upon arrival of the lawmen, an investigation was carried out and the scene processed. Investigations revealed that dozens of cologne sets were stolen.