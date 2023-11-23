High school baseball player in coma after freak batting cage accident

A Georgia high school baseball player was critically injured and in a coma after a freak accident that occurred inside the team’s batting cages.
Gainesville High School senior Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the school’s baseball team, was accidentally struck in the head with a bat inside the team’s batting cages early Monday afternoon, according to school officials.
School officials said Medina has since been in stable condition though he remains in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
“The entire Gainesville community is devastated by the news,” the school said in a heartfelt statement on Facebook.
“His family are firm believers in Jesus Christ and His redemptive love, and are requesting prayer during this extremely difficult time,” the post continues.
00:0703:49
Details surrounding exactly how Medina was hit in the head by the bat were not shared by the baseball team or school district.
The community of Gainsville, located about 54 miles from Atlanta, as well as other high school teams in the area joined in on their support for Medina following the tragic incident.
“The baseball community is tight and We send all our love and prayers to the players, coaches and Gainesville Baseball family,” Chestatee High School wrote on their Facebook.
Medina alternated between pitcher and catcher for Gainesville High School during the 2022 season, though it’s unknown if the senior had any college offers.