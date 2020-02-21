High-Powered Rifle and Large Ganja Seizure, at Park Lane, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): High-Powered Rifle and Large Ganja Seizure – Five persons are now in police custody following the seizure of a assault rifle, several rounds of ammunition and a large quantity of ganja, during an operation carried out at Park Lane, in St Andrew, on Thursday, February 20.

The identities of the detainees are being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the police are that between the hours of 1:20 p.m., to 5:40 p.m., a joint police/military operation was carried out at sections of Park Lane.

During the search of a premises, the lawmen seized one AM15 Multi Cal rifle, the top half of a .303 rifle, one 5.56 magazine, Twenty-nine live rounds, and several bags containing a large quantity of ganja.

The five persons were taken into custody in connection with the seizures, and transported to the Constant Spring police station where they are being detained.