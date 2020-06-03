High-living ‘Pablo’ Slain in Kingston

People in Montego Bay are trying to understand what happened in the execution-style murder of  Paul Miller, popularly known as Pablo, from Flanker, Montego Bay, St James.

Thirty-four-year-old Miller was shot and killed in Washington Gardens, St Andrew, Tuesday, June 2.  Police are also listing him as living in the community of Washington Gardens.

Reports are that Miller, whose preference was for brand name items and the high life, was attacked when reportedly sitting in his white, leather upholstery Mercedes Benz motorcar. He had been sitting in the car for about five minutes, counting and recounting US and Jamaican currency, some of which was in a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

The attackers, who reportedly crept up on him, shot him several times.

Nearby residents in the community rushed to the scene and attempted to place Miller in a car. But others removed cash and other valuables from his car. It is not known how much was handed over to the police.

