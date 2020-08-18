High Command Urges Calm During Nomination Day

The Police High Command is aware of two separate unfortunate incidents that took place in the lead-up to the island wide Nomination Day activities.

Investigations into both of these incidents are ongoing and at an early stage. At this time, investigators are unable to conclusively establish a political motive in connection with either of these incidents. As such, we are urging citizens to remain calm during this election period.

In the first incident, 35-year-old Paul Henry, a fisherman of Rocky Settlement, Clarendon was shot and killed in his community on Monday August 17.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that shortly before midnight, Henry concluded erecting a political billboard, when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire hitting him. The Police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the second incident, the Caymanas Police in St. Catherine are reporting that at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, the police were summoned to Portmore Villas after citizens saw a shop on fire. No one was injured in the blaze but other adjacent dwellings were also damaged.

As your police, the JCF wishes to assure the public that we are treating these matters with the seriousness with which they deserve. You can be assured that we are mobilizing all necessary resources in various divisions to ensure every Jamaican can exercise their right of franchise in peace and safety. We urge all interested parties to respect the rights of all Jamaicans to express their differing political views and preferences.

We are committed to working with all partners and stakeholders to delivering a General Election that is both free and fair and free from fear.