High Command Praises Investigators Behind Take-Down of St Ann’s Most Wanted

The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is lauding the work of investigators that led to the killing of one of Jamaica’s most notorious gangsters.

Thirty-four year-old Orlando Chambers of Maxfield Avenue in St. Andrew was shot dead during a confrontation with the Police about 5:50 a.m., on Thursday, August 20.

The targeted operation that led to Chambers’ death was the culmination of months of coordinated investigative work from detectives in St. Ann and the Corporate Area, spanning teams from Specialized Operations, SWAT and the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Unit (CTOC).

Hailing the work of the officers, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Crime Portfolio, Fitz Bailey, noted that “The people of St. Ann are breathing a sigh of relief following the news that a ruthless gangster who wreaked havoc on their lives and livelihoods is no more. Chambers was listed as a person of interest in more than fifteen murders, shootings and other violent crimes that date back to January 2019 in the parish.”

Chambers has been at the center of an ongoing feud between rival gangs in St. Ann for some time. Among the many active cases under investigation that he has been connected with are:

· The August 2019 double-murder of Llancelot White, o/c ‘Buck One’ and Kemar Thomas; both of Parry Town in Ocho Rios. Both men were at a shop drinking when they were attacked by two men, who shot and killed them. The killings were organized by Chambers to end an on-going matter in the Courts.

· The April 2020 double-murder of Omar Beckford o/c ‘Omie’ and Shenardo Gaynor o/c ‘Zidane’ both of Kellington, Parry Town. Their deaths were organized and executed by Chambers as a result of an on-going gang feud and related to accusations that Gaynor informed the Police of gang activities.

· In May 2020, Chambers organized the shooting of a 62-year old man in a section of Parry Town known as ‘Gaza’. It is alleged that the man is the cousin of another man who Chambers was feuding with. As such, it was determined that the elderly man was no longer welcome in the community. The thugs broke into the man’s house while he was asleep and shot him in the face and arm. Luckily, he survived the shooting.

DCP Bailey had this message for other persons pursuing a life of violence and crime; “Regardless of where you are hiding; regardless of how long it takes … the Jamaica Constabulary Force has the will, determination and resources to pursue these matters. We will find you and we will bring you to justice. Wherever you are, we will employ the necessary intelligence, science, technology and other resources to find you. We are taking our country back from gangsters.”