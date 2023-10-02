High Command Issue Statement on St. Ann Escapee

The Jamaica Constabulary Force can confirm that the man who was under
police guard at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital following the rape and murder of 9 year old Talia
Thomson last week has escaped. He is 27-year old Troy Ellis of a Fortland Road, Discovery Bay,
St. Ann address. He has been formally charged with Rape and Murder.
The circumstances of Ellis’ escape are now the subject of a major investigation by the
Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB). However it was confirmed
that he was seen making his escape at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, September 30,
2023. Since then all available resources from the St. Ann Division have been deployed in order to
recapture him.
He is carrying several serious wounds inflicted to the face and sections of his upper body. The two
members of the Constabulary who were on guard at the time of his escape have been removed
from frontline duty with immediate effect. A full report is expected to be submitted to the
Commissioner of Police by the end of the day.
Residents in the immediate environs of the Hospital or anyone with information about the
whereabouts of this escapee are being urged to report any suspicious activity to the police at 119,
to Crime Stop at 311 or to the NIB Tip Line at 811.
Residents should expect to see a heavy police presence in the space and are being asked to
cooperate with the authorities. Persons are reminded that harboring a felon is a crime.
