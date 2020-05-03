High Alert Activated for Wynova Mumby

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Wynova Mumby of Rosemount Housing Scheme in Linstead, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, April 22.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 135 centimeters (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that Wynova was last seen at home wearing a blouse and shorts. All efforts to locate her have prove futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Wynova Mumby is being asked to contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.