High Alert Activated for Wynova Mumby

High Alert Activated for Wynova Mumby
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Wynova Mumby of Rosemount Housing Scheme in Linstead, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, April 22.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 135 centimeters (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that Wynova was last seen at home wearing a blouse and shorts. All efforts to locate her have prove futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Wynova Mumby is being asked to contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....