High Alert Activated for Missing Child

A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Saneka Henry of Slipe Pen Road, Kingston 5 who has been missing since Thursday, May 7.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 144 centimetres (4 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Admiral Town Police are that Saneka was last seen in Allman Town, Kingston 4 about 11:00 a.m., wearing a purple blouse, black-and-white polk-a-dot shorts and green slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Saneka Henry is being asked to contact the Admiral Town Police at 876-922-6243 or 876-948-9391, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Saneka Henry was available at the time of this publication.