High Alert activated for missing child Keron Sullivan

October 19, 2023 – A High Alert has been activated for three-year-old Karon Sullivan of Serge
Island district who has been missing since Wednesday, October 18.
He is of brown complexion, medium build and about 34 inches (86centimetres) tall.
Reports from the Seaforth Police are that Karon was last seen at home 4:00 p.m. When last seen
he was dressed in orange shirt, blue tights and a pair of multi-coloured slippers.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Karon Sullivan is being asked to contact the Seaforth Police
at 876 982-4743, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.
