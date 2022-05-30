High Alert Activated For Missing Child

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Yohan Dunn of Mount Ogle

Lawrence Lavern, St. Andrew who has been missing since Friday, May 27.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 149 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Yohan was last seen at home

wearing a blue shirt, blue hooded jacket and a pair of grey slippers. He has not been heard from

since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yohan Dunn is being asked to contact the Lawrence Taven

Police at 876-942-6322, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

