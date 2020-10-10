High Alert Activated For Missing Child

Jamaica News: A High Alert has been activated for 9-year-old Robbie-Ann Ewart of Mount Royal Estate, Greater Portmore in St. Catherine who has been missing since March 2020.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that Robbie-Ann was last seen in Spanish Town in the parish and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Robbie-Ann Ewart is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.