High Alert Activated For Missing Child

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: A High Alert has been activated for 9-year-old Robbie-Ann Ewart of Mount Royal Estate, Greater Portmore in St. Catherine who has been missing since March 2020.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that Robbie-Ann was last seen in Spanish Town in the parish and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Robbie-Ann Ewart is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....