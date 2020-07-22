High Alert Activated For Missing Child

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Timmera Cargil otherwise called ‘Timz’, of Welch Heights, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, July 16.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Timmera was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Timmera Cargil is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

