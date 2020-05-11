High Alert Activated for 12-year-old Jamarie Hibberts

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Jamarie Hibberts of Text Lane, Kingston who has been missing since Tuesday, May 05.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Police are that Jamarie was last seen on Smith Lane in the parish about midday wearing a long sleeve black shirt, denim shorts and a pair of black Crocs. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jamarie Hibbert is being asked to contact the Central Police at 876-922-0308, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Jamarie Hibbert was available at the time of this publication.

