High Alert Acivated For Missing Child

A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Jisselle Wallace of March Pen Road, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, May 27.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 104 centimetres (3 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Jisselle was last seen at home dressed in a pink blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. Efforts made to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jisselle Wallace is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

