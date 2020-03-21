Higgler Stabbed to death

A higgler was stabbed and killed during a dispute on a football field on Tuesday, in the Parish of St. Ann.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Damion Henry, alias ‘Gaza’, of Pimento Walk.

It is reported that Henry and another man were involved in a dispute at around 6:50 pm when a knife was brought into play. He was stabbed in the upper body. The attacker fled the scene and Henry was taken to the hospital, where, he was pronounced dead.

The police have since launched a hunt of the assailant.