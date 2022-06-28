Higgler Shot and Killed in Ocho Rios Drive-by Shooting

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday night,

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Krishna Gibbs, a higgler of Three Hills in St Mary.

According to reports, Gibbs was standing along a roadway in the town center at 9:14 p.m. when men in a Toyota Probox motor car opened fire hitting him, then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The police were alerted, and Gibbs was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.