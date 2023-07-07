Hero dad who survived 9/11 terror attacks dies saving group of kids from capsized raft on July 4th

1 Comment / By / July 7, 2023

A heroic father of three — who survived the tragic events of Sept. 11 on his second day of working for Morgan Stanley — drowned after he selflessly jumped into Lake Michigan to save children who capsized in a raft on the Fourth of July.

Luke Laidley, 43, was celebrating the holiday and operating a boat near Elder Beach in Winnetka, Ill., when the raft filled with children overturned around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Laidley, without hesitation, plunged into the water to rescue some of the children who were struggling to swim.

He spent about a minute submerged before he appeared with the children and was able to get them to safety, Winnetka fire officials told the outlet.

Laidley was quickly pulled back onboard by others and CPR was administered before he was rushed by emergency responders to Evanston Hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Chicago native, described as a “true family man” by his loved ones, leaves behind a wife, Lauren, and three children, ages 7, 5 and 3.

Luke Laidley died after he heroically jumped into the waters of Lake Michigan to save drowning children on the 4th of July.
Luke Laidley died after he heroically jumped into the waters of Lake Michigan to save drowning children on the 4th of July.
Laidley was able to get the children to safety from underwater.
Laidley was able to get the children to safety.
Upon graduating from Boston College, Laidley moved to New York City, where he landed his first finance job in September 2001 with the investment banking firm Morgan Stanley — the largest tenant in Tower 2 of the World Trade Center.

On his second day on the job, the hustle of working a finance gig in downtown Manhattan was baptized in fire when planes hijacked by terrorists struck the two towers.

Laidley safely evacuated from the 61st of the South Tower, according to the family’s statement.

Thirteen Morgan Stanley employees were killed on 9/11.

Laidley was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital.
Laidley was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital.
An ambulance at the scene of where Laidley died during the rescue.
An ambulance at the scene of Laidley’s rescue.
Laidley with his mother Diane.
Laidley with his mother, Diane. The heroic father is one of six siblings.
The heroic dad wrote about how that day impacted his life going forward.

“‘I encouraged all of us to count our blessings each and every day. Give of yourself and expect nothing in return. And become part of something that is greater than yourself,’” his family quoted from Laidley’s account of that day in their statement.

Laidley returned to Chicago and met his wife following the tragedy.

