Hermalyn McLean Missing from Manchester

Sixty-four-year-old Hermalyn McLean of Sunrise Crescent, Shooters Hill in Manchester has been missing since Friday, December 10.

She is of dark complexion, Medium build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Norman Manley Police are that McLean was last seen at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston between 11:00 a.m., and 12:00 midday. She was wearing a white blouse with d yellow, green and pink images on it, black jeans skirt and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hermalyn McLean is being asked to contact the Norman Manley Police at (876) 924-8002, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.