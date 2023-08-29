Herbert Shot and Killed in St Andrew

The Stony Hill police in St Andrew, are reporting the murder of a man in Airy Castle, St Andrew, on Sunday, August 27.
The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Ricardo Mills, otherwise called ‘Herbert’ , of Granton Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon.
Reports are that about 9:00pm, Mills was sitting on a wall in Airy Castle, when a lone gunman walked up to him and opened fire hitting him multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Mills was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.