Herbert Shot and Killed in St Andrew

Leave a Comment / By / August 29, 2023

The Stony Hill police in St Andrew, are reporting the murder of a man in Airy Castle, St Andrew, on Sunday, August 27.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Ricardo Mills, otherwise called ‘Herbert’ , of Granton Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 9:00pm, Mills was sitting on a wall in Airy Castle, when a lone gunman walked up to him and opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Mills was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: