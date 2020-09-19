Henriques Beats Azan on Recount

The JLP’s Phillip Henriques has won the Clarendon North West seat.

Henriques beat Richard Azan, of the PNP, according to the recount that ended in the Clarendon Parish Court, Saturday, September 19.

Henriques beat Azan by 137 votes, with 6,075 votes to Azan’s 5,936.

The win means the JLP remains at 49 seats and the PNP 14.