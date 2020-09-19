Henriques Beats Azan on Recount

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The JLP’s Phillip Henriques has won the Clarendon North West seat.
Henriques beat Richard Azan, of the PNP, according to the recount that ended in the Clarendon Parish Court, Saturday, September 19.
Henriques beat Azan by 137 votes, with 6,075 votes to Azan’s 5,936.
The win means the JLP remains at 49 seats and the PNP 14.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....