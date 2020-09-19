The JLP’s Phillip Henriques has won the Clarendon North West seat.
Henriques beat Richard Azan, of the PNP, according to the recount that ended in the Clarendon Parish Court, Saturday, September 19.
Henriques beat Azan by 137 votes, with 6,075 votes to Azan’s 5,936.
The win means the JLP remains at 49 seats and the PNP 14.
Henriques Beats Azan on Recount
The JLP’s Phillip Henriques has won the Clarendon North West seat.
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us