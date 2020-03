Jamaica News: The Le Antonio’s Foundation has seen the impacts of economical crisis, destabilization of families, due to financial struggle, and the downsizing of hope that has befallen them amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica. This along with the containment measures that have been set in place by the government, due to safety, has impacted many of the residents that we serve.

We are seeking your partnership through sponsorship to:

• Feed 40 children daily through Mondays – Fridays of the Railway Lane, Barnett Lane, Combs Lane, Dean’s Lane, Catherine Lane and adjacent communities. These are inner city communities in the heart of Montego Bay.



• And help the foundation through any strategic guidance your company wishes to offer.

We are willing to accept any donation in the form of canned foods and items, grains, wheat, oats, meats and or cash donations.

Tel. 1-876-353-1389

Email:

www.leantoniosfoundation.com • Complete the End Bullying Globally Resource Centre*• And help the foundation through any strategic guidance your company wishes to offer.We are willing to accept any donation in the form of canned foods and items, grains, wheat, oats, meats and or cash donations.Tel. 1-876-353-1389Email: [email protected]