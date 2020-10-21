Held, charged after 2 years on the run

Jamaica News: Police have arrested a man in St James more than two years after he stabbed another man and fled his community.

Charged for attempted murder is 44-year-old Bradley Foster, a farmer of Farm Heights in St. James.

Police say they had success in the cold case when they arrested Foster Sunday, October 18, and charged him. They gave no details of the arrest.

Foster has been sought by the police since July 13, 2018 when he used a knife to stab another man several times to the left side of his body, in the Rose Heights community of St James. The man was assisted to the hospital where he was admitted.

Foster fled the community following the incident.

His court date is being finalised.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

