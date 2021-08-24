HECOIN LAUNCHES MEDIA PROGRAMME WITH SCHOLARSHIPS

Health, Education and Counselling Institute/HECOIN, the Premier Online Polytechnic of the Caribbean, will offer 15 scholarships to persons for September 2021.

HECOIN, under the Harry and Clover Jarrett Education Fund, former founding directors of HECOIN, will train persons to write Press Releases and prepare Jingles for Production. The scholarship takes effect in September 2021.

Classes will be held in the comfort of your home using the Zoom and Whatsapp modalities from 9PM-11PM Eastern Standard Time.

Recent High School graduates are targeted along with persons who have a keen interest in media.

The programme will be taught by an Educator, who is a Professor of Media Studies with over 30 years experience in print, television and radio in the Caribbean. Consultants in the programme include veteran Broadcasters Mr Winston A Ridgard, OD and Mr Errol Smith.

Interested persons are asked to email [email protected] for more information. Registration ends August 31, 2021. For other programmes/courses, visit www.hecoinglobal.com.