Heavily-Armed Police and Soldiers Enter El Salvador Parliament

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Heavily-armed police and soldiers in El Salvador have forced their way into parliament, demanding the approval of a $109m (£85m) loan to better equip them.

They entered the building as President Nayib Bukele was about to address lawmakers. Earlier, he gave them seven days to back his loan plan.

Opposition politicians called the appearance of armed men in parliament an unprecedented act of intimidation.

El Salvador has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

Most of the violence is carried out by criminal gangs that operate across Central America.

President Bukele took office in June 2019, pledging to tackle the legacy of gang violence and corruption in the impoverished Central American nation.

The 38-year-old leader wants to use the loan to improve the equipment of police and the armed forces in the fight against crime.

In particular, the funds would be used to buy police vehicles, uniforms, surveillance equipment and a helicopter.

But over the weekend, most MPs opted not to sit for a debate over the proposed bill.

With no quorum in parliament, the president called on his supporters to descend on the parliament building, the BBC’s Central America correspondent Will Grant reports.

About 50,000 pro-government demonstrators turned out.

President Bukele told them to be back in the streets within a week if MPs did not debate the bill.

His political opponents accused him of threatening them and turning increasingly authoritarian.

 

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

Source: www.bbc.com

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
China Slowly Returns to Work as Coronavirus Hits Deadly Toll
China Slowly Returns to Work as Coronavirus Hits Deadly Toll
Amazon Pulls out of Major Show – Coronavirus
Amazon Pulls out of Major Show – Coronavirus
Heavily-Armed Police and Soldiers Enter El Salvador Parliament
Heavily-Armed Police and Soldiers Enter El Salvador Parliament
Man Shot and Killed in Hopewell, Hanover
Man Shot and Killed in Hopewell, Hanover
15-Year-Old Killed by Gunmen in Portmore
15-Year-Old Killed by Gunmen in Portmore
14-year-old Kimone Powell Missing, from Kingston
14-year-old Kimone Powell Missing, from Kingston
Two Persons Shot and Injured, including 11-Year-Old Boy, in Downtown Kingston
Two Persons Shot and Injured, including 11-Year-Old Boy, in Downtown Kingston
Ocho Rios Vendor Who Stabbed Ex-Lover to Death, Sentenced to Life in Prison
Ocho Rios Vendor Who Stabbed Ex-Lover to Death, Sentenced to Life in Prison
St Elizabeth Farmer who Recorded his Ex-Girlfriend and her Lover on his Cell Phone, Had His Bail Extended
St Elizabeth Farmer who Recorded his Ex-Girlfriend and her Lover on his Cell Phone, Had His Bail Extended
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....