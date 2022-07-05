Healthcare Workers Lauded For Dedicated Service During COVID-19

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the dedicated service of the country’s healthcare workers has spared Jamaica from the worst effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr. Tufton, who was delivering the keynote address at the official launch of Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month on Monday (July 4), at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew, noted that at the onset of the virus, society came to a virtual standstill, and it was the healthcare workers who were on the front lines in the fight against the pandemic.

“Because of the sacrifice of our healthcare workers, we can live to tell the tales. If it wasn’t for the healthcare workers then, certainly, Jamaica would be in a worse place,” he contended.

Dr. Tufton said that the Ministry and the entire Administration are grateful “for what you have done, under extreme circumstances, and this month of July is a month to celebrate the efforts of our public health workers, to say thanks and put them on a pedestal”.

He noted that coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry is looking at how things should be done differently and for the better, not just in the interest of patients but also for the healthcare workers, who provide critical services.

He said that the planned multibillion-dollar infrastructure expansion and upgrading of the health sector is one development that will provide improvements for staff and clients.

“All of this will mean better infrastructure and a better response to those who need that type of attention,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that a monument will be erected at National Heroes Park in Kingston to show appreciation to healthcare workers.