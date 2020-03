Jamaica News: As the world is now reporting over 700,000 cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica is now reporting its first case of a health care worker testing positive for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement via twitter last night. It’s one of four new cases reported within hours on Sunday.

Jamaica now has 36 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 cases. One person has died from the virus thus far.

The new cases:

1. Forty-five-year-old female health care worker who was a contact of a confirmed case

2. Fifty-four-year-old female from St. Mary (under investigation)

3. Thirty-four-year-old female from St James with a travel history from New York

4. A 74-year-old female from St Catherine with a travel history from the New York

A breakdown of the cases are below:

Imported – 23

Import-related – 11

Under investigation – 2

The Health Ministry has not indicated the parish in which the health worker resides or her actual profession but said she was “well and in good spirit”.

In the meantime, the 60-year-old female from Portland whose case was under investigation has now been classified as import-related.