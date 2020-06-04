Health Workers at Percy Junor Recognized for Long Service and Commitment

Twenty-seven health workers from the Percy Junor Hospital (PJH) in North East Manchester have been recognized and awarded for their longstanding service to healthcare and their outstanding commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workers were recognized by the Optimist Club of Spalding, Clarendon on Friday, May 29 on the grounds of the hospital.

They were awarded for 20 years and more of outstanding service to public healthcare and for their dedicated and exceptional response during the COVID-19 pandemic

Michael Bent, Regional Director for the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), which administrates the Percy Junor Hospital, lauded the Optimist Club for their kind gesture in recognizing the healthcare workers and described it as timely and deserving. “I want to salute the staff members at the PJH and those who have come in contact with patients with COVID-19. This pandemic has been shocking and frightening; however it has presented a number of opportunities in improving our capacity as a health sector,” he said.

Member of Parliament for North East Manchester, Audley Shaw, who supported the Optimist Club in awarding the employees, thanked the healthcare workers for their dedication and hard work.